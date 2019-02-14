Rachel’s Challenge visits Dennis Township Middle School

Presenter Mark Higginbottom brought Rachel’s Challenge to Dennis Township Middle School, where he shared Rachel’s powerful story and urged students to start a chain reaction of kindness.
Rachel's Challenge is named for Rachel Joy Scott, the first person killed in the Columbine High School shootings April 20, 1999, according to the group's website. "Rachel's Challenge's programs provide a sustainable, evidence-based framework for positive climate and culture in our schools," the website says.
After the presentation, Higginbottom met with students who wanted to be part of FOR Club: Friends of Rachel, to work on how to spread Rachel’s challenge and her dream of that chain reaction of kindness through the school.