On the occasion of its tenth anniversary, Reef Family Pharmacy is opening its new, larger store a half mile from its original location, with a grand opening celebration planned for Friday, Oct. 25.
At 3,000 square feet, the new location offers an additional 1,100 square feet, as well as double the parking at 16 versus the original eight spots. It is the only pharmacy in Cape May Court House with a drive-thru. In addition, because of its corner location, the new site offers easy access and an improved traffic flow on and off of Route 9.
The new store also features a home healthcare section with wheelchairs, shower chairs, walkers and more. There is a brand new counseling room where patients may consult with the pharmacists. The Reefs also are paying homage to local vendors with a “local flavor” section featuring such items as Cape May Sea Salt, Busy Bees Honey, homemade dog biscuits, soaps, candles, CBD oils and creams, and more.
The grand opening celebration will feature local product vendors throughout the day, including ice cream and pretzels from the locally owned Pretzel Shop and live entertainment by local radio stations. The public is invited to stop by and explore all the new features inside Reef Family Pharmacy. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 9 a.m., followed by live entertainment and complimentary treats from local vendors until 7 p.m.
Reef Family Pharmacy is at 1037 Route 9. For more information, see ReefFamilyPharmacy.com.
