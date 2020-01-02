MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Mayor Tim Donohue promised a detailed discussion of policies related to the annual Olde Tyme Harvest Festival after a resident complained about a display of Confederate flags at this year’s event.
In 2020, he said, the township will review procedures for the popular event and evaluate goals for an event that began as a local craft show.
“It’s grown into a very large and successful event. But maybe we need to make it a little smaller, a little more homespun and more related to local products and local organizations,” Donohue said at the Dec. 16 Township Committee meeting.
This year was the 23rd for the event, held each October on Mechanic Street in Cape May Court House. Most years, hundreds turn out for the day-long event, but controversy arose this year after some residents complained about a vendor selling Confederate flags and symbols, along with hats, flags and other items supporting President Trump.
Images of one vendor’s stall show a silhouette of an M-16 rifle superimposed over the Confederate flag, with the words “Come and Take It” underneath.
Donohue released a statement soon after the event, stating that the township would revisit its policies for the Harvest Festival. In a subsequent interview, he disavowed any sympathy for the display of Confederate imagery.
“While we respect freedom of speech and welcome a diversity of opinions, we reserve the right to only approve vendors that operate within the spirit of the event,” reads a statement released by township officials immediately after the event.
The matter came back up for discussion after comments from Wanda Shepard of Whitesboro, who said she is a member of the Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro and secretary of the newly reconstituted Cape May County chapter of the NAACP.
“It’s been bothering me,” she said at the Township Committee meeting. “I don’t understand what happened. I just don’t think that should have been left up all day.”
If instead someone had a display with symbolism of the Black Panther party, there would have been an immediate reaction, she suggested.
“I just really feel offended by it,” she said.
She acknowledged that the township has addressed the issue, but she was not satisfied.
“I know you put something out there, but I don’t think it was enough,” she told Donohue at the meeting.
“You assume that I thought that it was OK that it was there all day? Why do you make that assumption?” responded Donohue.
“Because it was there all day,” Shepard responded.
Donohue told Shepard that there were about 120 vendors at the event. As he stated in the past, he said he was at the event in the morning and did not see the display that raised concerns.
“I did not see it,” he said at the Dec. 16 meeting.
“Well, I hold you responsible for that,” Shepard replied. “I’m just voicing my opinion. I just hope that we can continue to work together and trust each other.”
“To my knowledge, we did not receive any complaints the day of the event,” Donohue said at the meeting. After an image of the booth was posted to social media, the township began to receive complaints. “That’s when we as a governing body found out about it. I immediately took steps. I said that it was wrong and had no place in our community and that we were going to review the vendor qualifications.”
He said the event aims to highlight all that is good about Middle Township.
“The fact that a vendor came to our town from far away and displayed that flag, I don’t believe is a reflection on Middle Township. But it does prove a need that we need to screen the vendors better and be more specific and more careful about who we allow into the event, so a lesson learned,” he said. “Feelings were hurt, and we understand that.”
Donohue has suggested discussing the issue at a workshop meeting of Township Committee. On Monday, he floated the idea of hosting discussions around town, to potentially include the Martin Luther King Center in Whitesboro and the Rio Grande firehouse.
“We want to make sure everybody feels safe and comfortable coming to the Harvest Festival,” Donohue said. “Thank you. Thanks for coming out.”
In previous interviews, Donohue said the township will have to balance issues of free speech with concern for creating a welcoming space for residents. He said it would be within the township’s rights to limit political campaigning and controversial displays.
According to some who attended the event, several vendors offered merchandise supporting Trump, but the main area of concern was one that displayed several flags that are often described as a Confederate flag. The crossed white stars over blue stripes on a red background is patterned on the battle flag of General Robert E. Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia. The flag has been used as a symbol of Southern identity and the rebel spirit, but it has also been embraced by segregationists, the Ku Klux Klan and modern white supremacists.
