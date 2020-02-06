MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — With more than $800,000 entering township coffers from the auction of a new liquor license, some residents want to know how it will be spent.
It will likely not be put toward advancing redevelopment of a long-vacant tract off Indian Trail Road.
Two local residents brought up plans for the money at the otherwise quiet Monday, Feb. 3, Township Committee meeting. John Lauricella and Stanley Doniger, both regular attendees of the township meetings, raised questions on the plans for the money.
“Is it just going to go to the general treasury or can we allocate some of that?” asked Lauricella at the public comment portion of the meeting. He suggested using the funds to replace some of the terra cotta pipes used by the township’s sewer system, which is set for an upgrade in 2020.
He also suggested it could be used for redevelopment efforts.
The sewer work will be covered by long-term bonds that will be paid back over time, said Mayor Tim Donohue. For redevelopment, he said, he has a philosophical issue with spending much public money on those efforts.
In recent years, the township has identified areas as in need of redevelopment, including the site of a former concrete plant in Rio Grande and the property along Indian Trail Road in the Burleigh section of the township, a site of nearly 200 acres.
There have been several efforts to draw development to that area, which mostly consists of woods divided into about 300 lots. Some have been developed but most have not.
Under the redevelopment designation, the township has tools to help potential developers considering projects for the properties, including the possibility of offering some tax abatement.
But plans for hundreds of new apartment units in Rio Grande have stalled, reportedly over funding issues, and so far there has not been much interest in the Burleigh tract.
Lauricella said the redevelopment work would not be a recurring expense and might be a good fit for the money earned from the liquor license.
“As far as the redevelopment authority, the cost to us are supposed to be minimal, theoretically, in this process,” Donohue said.
Lauricella said the property presents challenges to a potential project, including its position away from Route 9 and a complicated pattern of ownership throughout the tract. He said a public-private partnership could alleviate some of those issues, and suggested the township could take on some of the work.
“I think that pot of money from the liquor license, that could go a long way toward getting the project moving again,” he said.
“I understand what you’re saying, John,” said Donohue. “I’ve had real qualms with the project from the beginning. I don’t think it’s the job of government. We keep taxes low, we run the town well, we create a stable environment for business development. To me, that’s the role of the government.”
If there were a developer in place, Donohue said, the township could talk about tax abatements or other options, but he did not want to commit much funding to the process. Any abatement would only be on the improvements to the property, he added.
“We have to tell a story to our taxpayers of how we’re justifying that. If you’re taking taxes away from someone then someone else has to pay for it,” Donohue said.
Despite his skepticism, Donohue said the township has not scrapped the proposal.
“We haven’t thrown the process away. We’re still talking to the economic development committee about it,” he said. “We are still exploring it. The previous administration was trying to hit a couple grand slams. Maybe we need to try to hit a couple singles. Do some small projects here in downtown Court House before we try this super heavy lift.”
Donohue said there was nothing new to report on the plans for the former concrete plant, which is now a wooded area near the Rio Grande shopping centers.
"The owner is very motivated to sell the property and believes that we should bend over backward to accommodate the developer,” he said. “We’re not there.”
Doniger questioned the township plans for recycling, citing reports that costs are up for solid waste collection since China closed its market to most recyclable materials. The sale of the material had formerly underwritten the cost of Cape May County’s recycling program, which is now covered by landfill tipping fees.
Doniger asked if the liquor license money could be used to offset increased costs in that program.
“How many times can we spend that $800,000?” Donohue said.
In the past, he said, people felt good about recycling and it made economic sense. With international markets closing, he said, that may have changed. He suggested looking at other options, including new incineration technology he said burns far cleaner than prevision version.
“Maybe we need to start that broader conversation about this whole thing,” he said but added that it is beyond Middle Township. “I don’t know what the answer is. What is the relevance of the liquor license money to that?”
According to Donohue, the township has decided seek bids on solid waste collections to try to get a better price, saying the township is looking at big increases in the cost for trash and recycling collections.
“It’s happening in every town. There really aren’t a lot of players in the game here,” Donohue said.
He said the township plans to begin its budget process early this year, in hopes of getting a 2020 spending plan approved ahead of schedule. The additional funding could go into the budget surplus or reduce the impact of potential spending increases.
“The issue is when you have a one-time windfall of a significant amount of money, it’s not a sustainable, structural part of your budget going forward so your auditor doesn’t look favorably on spending that money. Where’s it going to come from next year?,” he said. “Look, we sold it, it’s all your money. I’d prefer to see how it can help us hold the line on taxes.”
In December, Teresa Hand, of Stone Harbor, was awarded the license with a bid of $803,000, the culmination of more than a year of debate and preparation since the township learned its population had increased enough to allow an additional license for alcohol sales.
She plans to use the license at a new restaurant and bar close to the Grassy Sound Marina on Old North Wildwood Boulevard, just outside of North Wildwood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.