MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — In the spring, residents and Township Committee members heard plans for hundreds of new apartments in Rio Grande, set to transform the overgrown area behind the shopping center on Route 9.
But for now, the former concrete plant, which township officials have declared an area in need of redevelopment, remains unchanged. At a recent Township Committee meeting, rehabilitation consultant James Maley updated officials on progress at the site and in other areas.
“I think it’s fair to say that there have been project financing issues that we have been trying to assist them with,” Maley said at the Oct. 21 meeting. He said progress has been made, but not as much or as quickly as the developer would like. “We’re trying to advance the ball on this one.”
Officials asked him to attend the meeting to update committee members on projects addressing underused and undeveloped areas, including the former concrete plant and a stretch along Indian Trail Road in the Burleigh section of the township.
In that instance, Middle Township has tried to attract development for years. At one point, former partners divided the parcel into lots and divided the lots between them, resulting in a checkerboard pattern of ownership over nearly 200 acres.
Further complicating matters, some of the properties have been sold, and in a few cases, houses have been constructed. For the rest of more than 300 lots, the township owns about half, roughly corresponding to the black squares on an enormous checkerboard.
In the other areas, many of the lots are not large enough to build on. Some owners are eager to sell or give the property to the township, while others cannot be found at all.
It’s been a year since the township sought proposals from developers for a use of the property, the latest step in an effort to spur development that has already spanned decades. The area, bordered by Railroad Avenue, Sound Drive and a sand mining operation, remains densely wooded for the most part, with more than 50 homes within the redevelopment area.
There appears to be no easy next step for either site.
Mayor Tim Donohue said it’s been a year since the township designated the Indian Trail property as in need of redevelopment and there has not been a nibble from any developer.
“We spent about $80,000. What happens next?” Donohue asked.
“What comes next is when you have a project that is ready to go,” Maley said.
He described the process so far as setting the stage for potential development. By designating the areas as in need of redevelopment, the township has much greater power and flexibility, in terms of bidding processes, zoning rules and in creating tax incentives to lure private investment.
Sometimes those incentives can be creative, as Maley described it, citing one project in another area in which land was given to a public body for a matter of months so it would better qualify for federal funds.
“You can also be as aggressive as you want to try to attract someone to a property,” Maley said.
Donohue said the township has taken on two large projects, but has not been able to reach potential investors.
“It seems like we’re trying to hit two grand slams right off the bat here,” Donohue said. “To me, there’s sort of a gap.”
“I don’t disagree with you. We haven’t been engaged to do any of that,” Maley said.
The township could invest in marketing or in infrastructure, such as developing sewer lines. He said his company could help that process, but it was not part of its current contract.
“As much as you want to push in a particular area, we’re ready to help you do that,” he said.
For the Rio Grande project, Delco Development LLC brought plans for six apartment buildings and 77 town homes to a township meeting in April, stating that there is a demand for apartments in the township.
The development company built and operates the shopping center on Route 9 adjacent to the 22-acre property. At the time, the developer was in negotiations with the township over tax incentives for the project, which has not yet been reviewed by the Planning Board.
No one from Delco Development responded to a request for comment.
The township has designated areas as in need of rehabilitation or in need of redevelopment, which Maley indicated gives the township different options. The former Kmart shopping center, which is in the process of being re-created as Cape May County Commons, was designated as an area of in need of rehabilitation.
In that project, the county plans to combine social service offices and a new clinic for veterans with private business in the same complex, to include Tractor Supply and a new movie theater and entertainment area.
The designations allow the township to get involved in project negotiations or provide economic incentives, Maley said. It also allows the township to bypass requirements to accept the lowest bidder.
But it is not quick, he said.
“The redevelopment/rehab process is one that takes some time,” he said, later adding that the process works the best in areas that are the most difficult to develop.
Maley described his presentation as a quick rundown of 18 months of work.
“It was not quite as easy as it sounds,” he said. He added that the township Planning Board is now much better versed in redevelopment designations.
“When projects come along, they give the township a much greater degree of control,” Maley said.
