Rio Grande student to be honored for outstanding volunteer service at award presentation

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Annika Marks, of Rio Grande, a junior at Wildwood Catholic High School, will be presented with an engraved bronze medallion to recognize her selection as a distinguished finalist for New Jersey in the 2019 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.
The event will take place 10:15 a.m. Wed. April 17, and begin at 10:15 a.m. at the Wildwood Catholic High School auditorium, 1500 Central Ave., North Wildwood.
Annika has conducted an annual paper drive during the West Cape May Christmas Parade since 2010, gathering toilet paper, tissues and paper towels for people in her community who cannot afford to buy them.
The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, conducted by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals, represent the United States’ largest youth recognition program based exclusively on volunteer community service.
All middle and high schools in the U.S., along with all Girl Scout councils, county 4-H organizations, Red Cross chapters, YMCAs and affiliates of Points of Light’s HandsOn Network, were eligible to select a student or member for a local Prudential Spirit of Community Award last November.
Two state honorees — one middle and one high school student — plus a select number of Distinguished Finalists from each state and the District of Columbia were selected based on criteria such as personal initiative, effort, impact and personal growth.
For more information on the rest of this year’s Prudential Spirit of Community Awards State Honorees and Distinguished Finalists, see spirit.prudential.com or contact Salvatore Zuccarello at 609-522-6243.