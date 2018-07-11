WILDWOOD — Cape Assist received more than $12,000 in donations from Rio Station Restaurant owners Ric and Kathleen Rutherford and guests who attended a party at their home recently.
“We are so grateful to the Rutherford family and their friends for their generous donations to Cape Assist,” said Katie Faldetta, Cape Assist executive director. “The Rutherfords have been hosting a summer party at their home for the past three years, and every year the donations increase.”
Cape Assist is a nonprofit dedicated to the prevention of substance abuse in Cape May County. For more information or to donate, call 609-522-5960 or visit CapeAssist.org.