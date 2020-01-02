MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Santa came to visit the more than 60 township elementary school students in grades kindergarten through fifth who attend the Rainbow Homework Club at the Martin Luther King Community Center in the Whitesboro section of the township Thursday evening.
The kids were all given presents that were donated by the community during the party, including bicycles, Kindle Fire tablets, dolls, and lots of games and other fun toys.
The Homework Club is a collaborative partnership between the Middle Township School District, Middle Township Recreation Department and Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro. It is the largest after-school academic assistance program in Cape May County. For more than a decade, the program has provided kids with not only resources to help with schoolwork, but also recreation facilities and dinner every Monday through Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.