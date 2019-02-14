Dennis Township Middle School honor roll

Dennis Township Middle School Students who earned Honor Roll and Distinguished Honor Roll for the second marking period are honored for their achievements. Distinguished honors are given for all As and honor roll is any combination of A's and B's.
Sixth grade honor roll: Albrecht, Eric; Angulo, Gustavo; Boal, Gwendolyn; Brewer, Taylor; Casanova, Melirys; Creamer, Kendall; Feliciano, Olivia; Fithian, Jason; Harpel, Lilyana; Harpel, Michael; McCarraher, Maddelyn; McCorristin, Aidan; McGaha, Jaedin; Morrow, Rylee; Nagle, Casey; Roberts, Jessica; Seger, Logan; Showers, Autumn; Stanton, Kaden; Staszak, Sophia; Szubski, Kiera; Toland, Isabelle.
Seventh honor roll: Barber, Thomas; Billiris, Yu-Jin Troy; Blizzard, Mason; Gery, Colin; Gittle, Reagan; Jamison, Joseph; Kretschmer, Chloe; Lorenzo, Angelina; Lynch, Benjamin; McDevitt, Tyler; Mendyk, Zachary; Mills, Logan; Palmer, Sophie; Pulaski, Alexander; Repici, Sydney; Rivello, Aiden; Roache, Olivia; Rothmel Jr, Christopher; Rutledge, Nicholas; Sittineri, Allison; Steelman, Zachary; Trout, Roland; Wright, Bryan.
Eighth honor roll: Brown, Marlo; Campbell, Avery; Clemens, Noah; Craver, Michael; Danter, Michael; Davis, Kaylee; DeLong, David; Dolack, Dane; Germanio, Thomas; Grundlock, Jadon; Hand, Mackenzie; Hickman, Jesse; Kern, Emily; Knieriem, Jack; Miller, Rachel; Norcross, Hannah; Raynis, Jayden; Ryan, Sara; Sutton, Paige; Wissman, MacKenzie.
Sixth grade distinguished honor roll: Bowen-Sanchez, Gabriel; Daino, Amanda; Farrell, Ashley; Frie, Jake; Gerbereux III, Kirk; Harris, Julia; Herouvis, Margaret; McGroarty Jr, John; McKinnis, Olivia; Pelham, Brynlee; Pickering, Jacqueline; Scheufele, Ava; Turner, Megan.
Seventh grade distinguished honor roll: Hearon, Paige; McGroarty, Kaylee; Pease, Katrina; Phillips, Isabelle; Teefy, Abigail.
Eighth grade distinguished honor roll: Andrews, Robert; Cowan, Erin; Donohue, William; Elisano, Mia; Gery, Alyssa; Graziano-Goodman, Kaylee; Hoff, Emma; Maher, Alivia; Nees, Mason; Pizagno, Nicholas; Povio, Vincent; Rothmel, Kylee.