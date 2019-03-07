Security guard brings drive-in theater to Dennis primary school

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — The scene at the Dennis Township Primary School on Feb. 28 evoked feelings of nostalgia as the school's gymnasium was transformed into a classic drive-in movie theater.
Students created automobiles out of cardboard boxes, and parked these creations in front of the school's big screen where they enjoyed a movie and a snack.
Joe Longmore, the school's security guard, organized the event and explained his idea behind the special day as "a way for the kids to see me in a different light. I wanted them to know that I am here to keep them and the school safe. This was a fun way to show them that."
Kindergartner Benjamin Matthews described the day in simpler terms, calling it "Super cool!"
Teachers and students alike had a great time at the school's very first Drive-In Movie Day. Many expressed their hope that it would become a yearly tradition. Mr. Joe (as the students call him) chose a winning car from each class. When asked if he would change anything, he said with a smile, "I wish I bought every kid a prize. They all did a phenomenal job."
The winners of this friendly competition were Addison Bakley, Paisley Dehainaut, Juliette Visram, Quinn Brown, Preston Fowler and Kiyra Shetler.