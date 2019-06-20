The mobile office of Sen. Corey Booker, D-N.J., is holding events throughout the state at which residents can ask questions, receive help with issues related to federal agencies and receive information about healthcare, veterans' services, Social Security, consumer protection and more.
The mobile office will be in Cape May Court House on Friday.
Booker's office staff will be joined by staff from the offices of state Sen. Bob Andrzejczak and Assemblymen R. Bruce Land and Matthew Milam, all D-Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland.
The mobile office hours in Cape May Court House will be 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, June 21, at the School House Office Park, 211 S. Main St., Suite 104.
For more information, call 609-465-0700.