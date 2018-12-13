SOAR Church in Woodbine hosts coat giveaway

SOAR Church in Woodbine held its annual coat giveaway, Operation Keep Warm, on Tuesday, Nov. 20.
The church has held this event at the Woodbine Elementary School for the past five years. This year, the event took place at both the Woodbine Elementary School at 5 p.m. and the Martin Luther King Recreation Center in the Whitesboro section of Middle Township at 6 p.m.
Between both locations, the church gave away 300 brand-new coats to youth of all ages. For further information, contact Pastor Alfonzo Toney Sr. at 609-861-2847 or thesoarchurch@gmail.com.