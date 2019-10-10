Live Your Song

Student Tomasz Matusewicz listens as Melissa Palmer from the Mid Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities talked about Walt Whitman and his poems. 

 submitted

Melissa Palmer from the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities visited the Cape May County Special Services School District to present the Song of Myself program for LGBTQ history month. Palmer talked about Walt Whitman and his poems. Students were then asked to come up with four things that make them special and unique, which they wrote on musical notes and pasted on posters.

Load comments