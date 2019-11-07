MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — When the prize-winning New Jersey Ballet brings its highly acclaimed production of “The Nutcracker” to the stage of Middle Township’s Performing Arts Center 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, for the 26th time, fifteen talented youngsters from South Jersey will be on hand to join a cast of professional dancers from four continents.
These young dancers, products of the Dance Dynamics studio of Upper Township, will present the scene of Mother Ginger’s Clown Children, which they have been rehearsing for weeks under the direction of New Jersey Ballet director Paul McRae. He teaches the choreography and works with local teachers to bring the young dancers to the level fitting of the highly touted production.
The PAC will celebrate its 27th anniversary in December. The New Jersey Ballet began its 26-year run at the Middle Township facility a year after it opened. Its performance of “The Nutcracker” has been cited as being of Broadway caliber with eye-popping special effects, colorful costumes and imaginative scenery.
Among the foreign nations represented by the dancers are Cuba, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, South Korea and Argentina.
Tickets are $29 for adults, $18 for senior citizens and students, and $12 for children under ten.
