WEST CAPE MAY — The award winning SPQR Stage Company has announced its third annual New Works Festival will take place Feb. 15 and 16 at Borough Hall.

New plays by local and regional writers will be staged before an audience, often for the very first time. Sixty percent of last year’s entries received subsequent productions, including The New Jersey Fringe and Lincoln Center in New York.

"This is a chance to perhaps see the next Broadway hit, before it hits the Great White Way," Artistic Director Bill Sterritt said.

The festival will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, and Sunday, Feb. 16. Performances will take place at Borough Hall, 732 Broadway.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door. For more information, call 323-793-2153 or email spqrstageco@aol.com

