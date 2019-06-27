WOODBINE — The Woodbine Municipal Alliance will hold its annual community clean-up of the playground equipment in Lincoln Park, located along County Route 550, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 29, Mayor William Pikolycky has announced.
Volunteers from throughout the community are encouraged to join in to support a litter-free community and help keep a neighborhood community park clean.
The cleanup is funded by the Woodbine Municipal Alliance and GCADA.
The rain date will be July 6. A cookout will follow for those participating.
“Proud of our local organizations for holding this annual community event, which gives our local youth a stake in community pride,” Pikolycky said.