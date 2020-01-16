STONE HARBOR — The new year brings some new voices and leadership to the Stone Harbor Borough Council. Newly elected and appointed council members took their oaths of office to represent borough residents and homeowners, at the annual municipal reorganization meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 7th. The following local individuals were sworn in to fulfill their terms:

• Charles Krafczek — a full three-year term

• Jennifer Gensemer — a full three-year term

• Reese Moore — one-year unexpired term.

• Francis Dallahan — two-year unexpired term.

Additionally, incumbent council member Charles Krafczek was nominated and elected as council president for the 2020 term.

