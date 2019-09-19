STONE HARBOR — The Stone Harbor Property Owners Association will award the coveted Citizen of the Year Award to two deserving contributors-Ed Breen & Dr. John Sprandio on Saturday, Sept. 14 at their Fall meeting which will take place at the Harbor Square Theatre at 9 a.m.
Breen & Sprandio teamed together in 2008 to finance & design a small boutique hotel on the land where the Shelter Haven once stood. The project broke ground in June of 2012 and The Reeds at Shelter haven was open for business less than a year later.
The partnership grew from a respect & appreciation of the rich Stone Harbor history & the two men each contributed financially to build a 21st century boutique hotel that fits with the beach community in the center of town where traffic & activity are constant.
Both the Breen & Sprandio families have been vacationing in Stone Harbor for over 30 years, both own vacation homes where family and friends have created memories to last a lifetime.
The owners added to the Stone Harbor landscape in 2015 with the addition of Buckets the Margarita Bar & Cantina, in 2017 Stone Harbor Pizza Pub opened and just this spring Salt Spa at the Reeds opened to complete the expansion.
Ed Breen and John Sprandio have contributed greatly to the revitalized landscape where the Shelter Haven once stood. Their support of the community has benefited all Stone Harbor property owners. Continued growth is planned as approval for a marina is in the works for a possible build in 2020.
Join us Saturday Sept. 14 at 9 a.m. at the Harbor Square Theatre to celebrate the 2019 Citizens of the Year.
For more information contact, Bob Charamella-President of the Stone Harbor Property Association Robert.chamamella@gmail.com.
