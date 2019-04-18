Students learn about force, gravity and mass with paper airplanes

Over the past few weeks, third-graders at the Dennis Township Primary School have been studying force and motion in science, and to wrap up the unit they made paper airplanes. The runway was cleared for take off as they participated in The Great Paper Airplane Flying Competition — an engaging and hands-on way to apply what they knew about the effects of force, gravity and mass.
Students worked their way through the scientific process by designing and building paper airplanes. After testing prototypes and making modifications, they participated in the friendly tournament-style competition. Dante Duca from Mrs. Curvan’s class was the overall winner. Dante said he created a dart-like airplane that was “sleek and aerodynamic” to win the competition.