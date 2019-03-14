Students visit Sam Azeez Museum

Dennis Township Middle School seventh grade students visited the Sam Azeez Museum in Woodbine to learn about our local connection to Jewish Holocaust survivors, forgiveness, perseverance, and courage. Program director Devon Patchel introduced a moving documentary entitled Big Sonia, about an Auschwitz-Birkenau survivor who has shared her story with many to show the power of love and truth in healing. Executive director Jane Stark gave a tour of the synagogue and had students touch an actual Holocaust Torah, and Miss DeeDee explained some of Woodbine’s early history and settlement by Russian Jews.