MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Approaching his seventh birthday, Atreyu Taylor has had a tough time so far, according to his mother and grandfather.
They said he was in a neglectful and abusive situation before he came to live with them last summer. Since that time, his grandfather Ed Dillio told Township Committee at the Feb. 19 meeting, Atreyu has made great strides.
“He was really an abused child. Nobody can understand how he was when he came to us,” he said.
Dillio brought his grandson to the evening meeting so Atreyu could watch his teacher, Elizabeth VanTrieste, accept a Middle Matters award from the Township Committee. Dillio had nominated the special education teacher with Middle Township Public Schools for the award in recognition for her work with Atreyu.
As Mayor Tim Donohue explained at the meeting, the township has an employee of the month program and recognizes volunteers, but it also has the Middle Matters award to honor residents who have contributed to the community. Last month, the award went to Ava Toliver, a resident and Coast Guard officer who saved a driver from a burning vehicle on Indian Trail Road.
Anyone can nominate a township resident for the award, Donohue said.
“There’s a lot of bad news out there. We want to celebrate the good news,” he said. He asked Dillio to tell the story, calling him a regular meeting attender and a longtime friend.
Joined by Atreyu and his mom, Dillio’s daughter Stephanie Dillio, he said Atreyu’s progress has been astonishing.
“I give most of the credit for his rehabilitation to Elizabeth. She really works with him at school. She does a wonderful job,” he said. “She is worth her weight in gold. I know there are a lot of good teachers here in Middle, but if there were more like her, our community would really benefit.”
“You and I have talked about this several times. Still I can see how emotional you get about it, how important this young man is to you and how happy it makes you to see him be at peace and the hard work it takes,” Donohue said.
He mentioned the techniques used to help teach a child who has been through a traumatic experience.
“Really, really impressive. It tells us somebody doesn’t just have a job, they have a calling,” he said.
David Salvo, the Middle Township superintendent of schools, and school board President Dennis Roberts attended the meeting to see VanTrieste receive the award. Donohue cited the great work done in Middle schools.
“We’re happy to be able to cross over and recognize some of that work tonight,” he said.
He told VanTrieste he was sure she was not doing the work for recognition, but said the township wants to recognize it just the same.
Atreyu came up after the presentation to hand his teacher a bouquet of flowers.
“I’m going home,” he said after the presentation.
“What, we’re going with you?” he added as his teacher and his family left the meeting together.
At the same meeting, officials presented Dave Maahs of the public works department with the employee of the month award, a recognition that takes place at the second meeting of each month. Donohue described the award as part of the township’s employee wellness program, to recognize and incentivize employee excellence.
“If you’ve been out to Goshen recently, you’ll see that the old split-rail fence that was deteriorating on its own, we finally gave it a little help and got that fence out of there,” Donohue said. It’s been replaced by a better looking white vinyl fence.
He said Maahs had expertise in fences.
“We was quick to volunteer, to step up and say ‘I got this.’ He took his crew and saved us a ton of money by doing the installation in house,” Donohue said. “Out of all of Dave’s talents, his positive outlook on life is his best attribute.”
