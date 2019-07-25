MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Parents packed the Monday, July 15, meeting of Township Committee, which started off with some good news.
Mayor Timothy Donohue presented the township’s employee of the month award for July to Dustin Sturm, who has worked just over a year in the township recreation department. Donohue said he had heard glowing reviews for Sturm’s work and his attitude.
But however appreciated Sturm may be, his award was not enough to fill the meeting room. The crowd was there for a presentation in honor of the township softball team, which took the New Jersey Little League District 16 championship this year.
In what Donohue described as an exceptional show of team loyalty, all 14 team members made the summer meeting even though the season was over. Parents, siblings and other family members angled for the best spot for photos as the team members each accepted their proclamation from the three-member committee.
“We’re very, very excited to have these young ladies here tonight to celebrate their great achievement as the first Middle Township 12 U softball team to ever win the district 16 title,” said Donohue. “Very, very impressive.”
Donohue said he was told by the coaches that the team had a rocky start.
“You got your butts kicked a little bit but in the end, you’ve been doing the butt kicking. It’s a lesson in hard work and persistence and sticking to your guns and getting it done,” Donohue said.
“Nobody quit. They kept playing,” said Gene Hall, the head coach. “Not only that, we’re set up for the future. Middle softball is really going to be strong going forward.”
Several of the players are expected to be back for future seasons, he said.
Middle Township often starts its meetings of the governing body with recognition for residents or employees. The employee of the month program has been under way for years, culminating with the presentation of the employee of the year, named for the late Darius Graham. Donohue said the awards go to the employees who best embody Graham’s spirit.
Donohue said he put Sturm’s name forward after hearing glowing praise from participants in the recreation programs, including from several coaches. The township has added extensive new facilities at the Ockie Wisting complex. The 82-acre former Fort Apache Campground is the site of numerous activities. This July, it’s been the site of a free concert series each Tuesday, which officials say have been well received.
Middle has more plans under way. At the same meeting, Township Committee approved accepting a $1.29 million grant from the Cape May County Open Space fund for improvements to the Rio Grande Park, a once-neglected park on Rio Grande Avenue just north of Route 47 near the bike path.
Plans call for the township’s first public dog park at that site, along with tennis and pickleball courts, picnic tables, security cameras and more.
At the same meeting, Donohue said that work should begin soon on repairs to the fishing pier at Avalon Manor, which he said has been an eyesore for too long.
Donohue said Sturm has been an important part of moving the recreation department forward, saying it had become too much for longtime recreation director Robert Matthews to handle alone.
“There’s a lot going on in recreation. There are a lot of moving parts. There are a lot of coaches and egos and kids and parents and referees. There’s a lot going on every day,” Donohue said at the meeting. “It’s one of the ways people interact with the township. Some of them will never come to Township Hall in their whole life. But most of them have kids and most of those kids are involved with recreational activities. The rec can really become the face of the community.”
At the meeting, Matthews described Sturm as the missing link needed for his department.
“It’s a tough task,” he said, adding that he had tried to hire Sturm for years. Sturm has worked for the township for the past 18 months.