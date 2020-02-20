MIDDLE TOWNSHIP – Nobody gets left behind, said one of the students gathered in the library of Cape May County High School.
“Or forgotten,” she added.
She was one of about 50 students gathered Wednesday, Feb. 12, for a career presentation from Chief John McCann of the Cape May Court House Volunteer Fire Department. Joined by Lt. Doug Greenberg, who also serves as Middle Township’s fire inspector, McCann spoke with the students about what it takes to serve as a firefighter.
The high school is part of Cape May County’s Special Services school district. As the district describes it, the school provides educational programs to meet the unique social, emotional, physical, intellectual and career needs of students with special needs.
Joined by school staff members Susan Segal, who interpreted the presentation in American Sign Language, the two men discussed what firefighters do, the months of training it takes to become one and who can volunteer.
The answer is everyone, it turns out.
Not everyone can run into a burning building or carry someone to safety through smoke and flames while wearing about 80 pounds of gear, but every person can contribute, they said. According McCann, the department will accommodate individuals and there is plenty to do at every level.
“There is a place for everybody in the fire department. There is something for everybody to do,” said Greenberg. “You don’t have to climb the ladder if you’re afraid of heights. You don’t have to go into a burning building if you’re afraid of fire. We have so many jobs that need done in the firehouse and its really tough sometimes to find people to help with those jobs.”
That student let the firefighters know that she is afraid of both tall ladders and of burning buildings. But she was also one of dozens with raised hands when they asked if anyone would be interested in joining the department.
The department has a junior firefighter program for those at least 14 years old, and anyone can apply for membership when they turn 18. Joining the department means regular meetings, training and more, McCann said. He added that the work is very rewarding.
“Mainly because we help people. If somebody’s calling the fire department, it’s usually because they’re in trouble. It is a great career,” he said.
While the Middle Township departments are all volunteer, he added that there are paid departments all around the country.
According to McCann, in his career as a firefighter he has seen fewer house fires than he expected. The company responds to far more car accidents, he said, often assisting in freeing drivers or passengers trapped in wreckage.
Firefighters respond to several types of emergencies, he said, including stranded marine mammals.
“If there’s a dolphin in a creek off of Hand Avenue and they don’t really know what to do, they’re going to call the fire department,” he said, adding that volunteers helped in that situation a few years ago. “Anybody has a problem and they don’t know how to handle it, they almost always call the fire department.”
That’s led to calls for cats stuck in trees, just like the cliché, and even a call for a bird in a tree when a pet parakeet landed on a branch. The bird flew down by itself, he said.
Greenberg described his job as one of the best in the world, making sure people are safe, including inspecting the school each year.
He later put on the protective gear he wears to fires, discussing what each piece does and how little time firefighters have to get it on in an emergency. The talk continued as he put on the helmet and breathing mask and walked around the room, encouraging the students to take a good look so that they would not be afraid if they were ever in a fire and needed rescue.
The gear may look scary, he said, but someone wearing it in a fire is there to help.
Much of the talk covered the tasks that must be completed for the fire company that would not require climbing a tall ladder. Firefighters need help on the scene with hoses, delivering air tanks and more, while back at the firehouse, there are other jobs, including preparing meals, checking gear and washing the trucks.
“We love that person who takes the time to grab some bottles of water to hand them out. That person becomes as big of a hero as the firefighter because we’re all dying of thirst,” he said.
Cape May Court House Fire Chief John McCann talks about the work of a firefighter for a career event at the Cape May County High School. He’s joined by school staff member Susan Segal, who interpreted the presentation in American Sign Language.
Greenberg Gear
Lt. Doug Greenberg of the Cape May Court House fire company shows students the protective gear firefighters require at a presentation at Cape May County High School. He told the students that there is plenty of ways to help the volunteer fire company, even for those who are not willing to climb a ladder or enter a burning building.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.