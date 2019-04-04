Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

The Gazette of Middle Township

Township Committee recognizes Employee of Month, young athletes

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Township Committee honored a championship youth basketball team and an employee who has only been working for the township full time for a few months at its Monday, April 1 meeting — no fooling.

The committee named Eric Kelly the township Employee of the Month for April. Kelly began in October of last year as a temporary employee in the sewer department doing repair work. He obtained his commercial drivers license in January and was hired as a full-time employee on Feb. 4, Mayor Timothy Donohue said at the meeting.

He was nominated by his supervisor Steve Mills. Donohue said the very small sewer department does “miracle work 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year” with three employees. Donohue read the nomination from Mills, who wrote the township does not need to congratulate everyone for doing their job, but said Kelly has been doing fantastic work, including dealing with "some of our most demanding residents.”

Since 2014 Township Committee has recognized employees of the month, culminating in the employee of the year.

Also at the start of the Monday meeting, committee members recognized the seventh- and eighth-grade members of the Middle Township Boys Travel Basketball Team. That included coaches Joe Trombetta and Rob McHale.

Donohue said the team won the Cape Shore championship after winning last year at the fifth and sixth grade level.

“Pretty impressive. We’ll expect to see you again next year, and then, look out Middle Township High School,” Donohue said.

At the previous meeting, the committee recognized the third- and fourth-grade players.

