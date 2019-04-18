Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

The Gazette of Middle Township

Township gives Whitesboro Post Office update

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Middle Township continues to work with the U.S. Postal Service to ensure the construction of the new Post Office and the long-term viability of the Whitesboro zip code.

Whitesboro residents will continue to have full access to the temporary post office boxes at the Martin Luther King Center. The USPS is paying the township a nominal fee for this space and this arrangement will remain in place until the new permanent Post Office has been constructed.

The township is in ongoing negotiations to finalize a lease agreement with United States Postal Service on a stand-alone Post Office to be built on township-owned land on the northeast corner of Route 9 and Main Street in Whitesboro. The building, parking area and site improvements would be completed by the USPS.

This prominent location will provide easy access for residents from Main Street, and will be a highly visible symbol of Whitesboro’s identity as a unique community within Middle Township.

We expect the site location and concept plans for the Post Office to be finalized by May. At that time, the township will plan a presentation at the Martin Luther King Center to review the plan and construction with the public.

Please contact Middle Township Administration with any questions or concerns at 609-465-8732.

