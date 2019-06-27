MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Township Committee has introduced an ordinance approving the lease of township property for a new post office for the Whitesboro section of the township.
It will be on the northeast corner of Main Street and Route 9, on two township lots that are now overgrown with trees and underbrush.
There will be parking on site.
The new post office has been a priority for some in Whitesboro, where there has historically been a high percentage of black residents, as a key part of retaining the independent character of the community.
Township Committee also took formal action at its June 17 meeting to request that Congress name the new post office for George White, the attorney and Reconstruction-era congressman for whom the area is named. A memorial to White stands on the corner of the township lot where the post office is planned.
The vote was unanimous.
At the meeting, Mayor Timothy Donohue cited the history of Whitesboro and of White, elected to the House of Representatives as a Republican in North Carolina before the Jim Crow era. White served in Congress from 1897 until 1901. He moved to the North in the early 20th century, and he and others founded Whitesboro after that, as part of a deliberate effort to build black economic and political independence.
The approved resolution cites White’s upbringing in “the backwoods of the South,” and his rise to prominence as an educator, legislator, lawyer, banker, judge and more.
“Whitesboro, New Jersey was established as a town exclusively for African Americans. The idea came in response to increasing white resistance to black residents in Cape May County, New Jersey,” reads the resolution. “The African-American Equitable Industrial Association, founded by Reverend J.W. Fishburn and four other members of Cape May City’s AME Zion Church, purchased the land in an effort inspired by the self-help philosophy of Booker T. Washington.”
By 1909, Whitesboro included two churches, an industrial school for children, a railroad station, a post office and a hotel, the resolution states.
Some Whitesboro residents have expressed concern that some of that history is being lost or forgotten. In previous public meetings and in interviews, Whitesboro residents said map services and apps often do not recognize Whitesboro addresses and online delivery services list Whitesboro addresses as being in the Cape May Court House section of the township.
Some also feared the Whitesboro ZIP Code, 08252, could be eliminated if there were no post office there.
There had been a post office at 207 Main St. for many years, but that was shut down in the summer of 2018. Postal Service officials cited its poor condition.
A public hearing and final vote on the ordinance authorizing the negotiation of a lease of the property is set for the July 15 meeting of Township Committee, starting 6 p.m. at Township Hall, 33 Mechanic St.
Donohue said the lease with the Postal Service will include a nominal fee, stating that the township’s priority is to get a new post office for the site.
Postal Service officials say the new building is to be built off-site and delivered, with additional details and landscaping added once it is in position. It is expected to be 40 feet long and a little over 11 feet wide.
According to Donohue, the new post office will protect the Whitesboro ZIP Code. Once an agreement is reached on the lot, plans would likely be presented to the Middle Township Planning Board for what is known as a courtesy review before work could commence.