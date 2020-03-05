WOODBINE — The borough will receive seedling trees under the New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign for a seventh consecutive year, Mayor William Pikolycky announced.
Members of Woodbine’s Sustainable Jersey Green Team will again distribute the trees. This program helps communities replace trees damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Sandy.
Free tree seedlings will be available on a first come, first serve basis to Woodbine residents 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at the gazebo on the bikepath at the corner of Washington and DeHirsch avenues, with an initial offering of five trees per resident. Woodbine’s Jersey Green Team will coordinate this distribution.
The seedlings come with instructions on how to store, care for and plant them. The guides help residents choose the right place on a property to plant a tree while keeping in mind the tree’s full-grown size in the future. Residents should plant the seedlings within two days after pickup in order to prevent the roots from drying out. Several varieties will be available.
When properly planted and maintained, trees can be assets to a community. They improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood or business district, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants and provide wildlife habitat, among many other benefits.
The goal of the Tree Recovery Campaign to distribute more than 600,000 tree seedlings to New Jersey residents over the course of six years was met last year. With natural disasters like Hurricane Sandy, and the damage caused by several new invasive insects to New Jersey, our state needs more new tree seedlings than ever before. Therefore, the campaign is moving into its seventh year. The program is a joint effort between the borough, New Jersey Forest Service, New Jersey Soil Conservation Districts, Sustainable Jersey, Arbor Day Foundation, FedEx and International Paper.
The 67,150 trees planted last year will reduce carbon dioxide by 87,064 tons, reduce noncarbon dioxide air pollution by 379 tons, save $12,024,729 in energy costs and intercept 1,444,796,059 gallons of rainfall.
For a list of all distribution locations across the state, see forestry.nj.gov or facebook.com/newjerseyforests.
“I am proud that the borough has been involved this program from the start and partnered with NJDEP to serve as an interim dropoff site for the area. This is an excellent way to replace trees lost to weather, aging, or disease. Alec in Forestry has asked us for pictures of trees established in the program to send to Arbor Day, and around the state, so if anyone has pictures of trees they’ve planted, please share these with the borough,” Pikolycky said.
If you have any questions, contact Borough Hall at 609-861-2153.
