AVALON — The new year brings a variety of new programs to the Avalon Free Public Library and History Center. From tales of the Titanic, to a fun and cozy tea time for kids, the month of January is busy with programs for all ages to enjoy! A full calendar of events can be found at avalonfreelibrary.org.
Saturday, Jan. 11 — Art Workshop: Pointillism, 1 to 3 p.m. Create your own design using Pointillism, a technique of painting in which small, distinct dots of color are applied in patterns to form an image. Registration is required. Call 609-967-7155 or stop by the circulation desk.
Saturday, Jan. 18 — Kids' Tea Party, 11 a.m. Join us for a January Tea Party. Kids and their caregivers are invited to this cozy and festive event.
The Avalon Library received five stars in Library Journal’s national rating of public libraries, based on statistical performance data collected by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The Avalon Library has received the five-star designation 11 times since 2009. The library is at 235 32nd St. For more information on all library programs, see avalonfreelibrary.org.
