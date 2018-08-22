MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Township Committee has agreed to form a group to explore changing Middle Township’s form of government. Now it has to determine what that group will look like.
That was the topic for a workshop committee meeting on Monday, Aug. 20.
There seemed to be agreement among the three members of the township governing body that it should include as broad a cross-section of the township as possible.
Still to be decided are the number of members and how they will be appointed. In the short term, the township will ask for volunteers to see how many are interested. Plans include placing an announcement on the township webpage and reaching out to local media.
Each committeeman said he has already heard from some who want to be appointed.
Committeeman Tim Donohue, who pushed for creating the committee, indicated he’d be willing to extend a 30-day deadline for forming the group, which will charged with creating a nonbinding recommendation.
That timeline was included at Donohue’s request at the last committee meeting, when Committeeman Jeffery DeVico joined him in approving a resolution promising to form the advisory committee. Mayor Michael Clark dissented in the 2-1 vote, stating he did not see a need to rush the matter.
On Monday, DeVico also suggested he did not want to move too fast on the matter, expressing concern that the self-imposed deadline would mean rushing a decision for no reason.
Donohue had originally sought to put a nonbinding referendum on the November ballot, seeking public opinion on whether an advisory group was needed. But at the Aug. 6 meeting, DeVico said the ballot question was not a needed step, offering to support forming a committee right away.
“So how do we get it going?” DeVico said Monday.
“I think the questions that you have to answer are what the composition of the committee is going to be, who appoints the committee members, and what timeframe for the committee action should be,” said township attorney Frank Corrodo. “I can tell you that there’s no statute or administrative code regulations that I know of that dictates the way these advisory committees are formed.”
There are rules governing a charter study commission, which would also make a recommendation on the best form of government for a municipality. But that kind of commission would have to be formed by referendum under New Jersey’s Faulkner Act, which established several models for the municipal governments in the state.
“It’s pretty much up to y’all to create the form that you want to create,” Corrado said. For instance, in Cape May, a similar group was appointed by the mayor, with the advice of City Council, he said.
Donohue has suggested a nine-member organization, to include three Democrats, three Republicans and three independent voters.
On Monday, Clark said geographic representation was more important to him than party representation, suggesting one member from each of the township’s 18 voting districts.
“That way, you’re getting input from as far north as Swainton, as far north as Goshen and as far south as Del Haven, Rio Grande,” he said, citing sections of the sprawling township.
But some districts have long been predominantly Democrat or Republican, Donohue said.
“If someone jumps up from Rio Grande, a district that’s voted Democrat for decades, and they’re hard-core Republican, you say, well, you’re not really representing that district,” he said.
Donohue said it would be important to have a strong chairperson and chose people already involved in the community.
“I have a list of names which I’d be glad to submit for consideration,” he said.
He also suggested appointing a Township Committee member, who would not have a vote.
“I’m not so sure that having a member of Township Committee on the committee in any capacity is that great of an idea. Because they’re going to be presenting their recommendations to you,” Corrado said.
“OK, point taken. But I do think that there’s value in the input of the sitting members of committee,” Donohue said.
DeVico and Donohue suggested the committee members could be interviewed.
Township Business Administrator Elizabeth Terenik told the committee members that they had done a good job so far of expanding participation in the government meetings, encouraging the committee members to be open minded about who should be on the committee, including people from various backgrounds and opinions.
Under the original deadline, the township would have to create the advisory group at its next meeting Sept. 3. Donohue said he would support an extension, if progress was being made.
“I don’t want to do it the wrong way for the sake of haste. The point of the deadline was to force action,” Donohue said.
“Well now I’m here, and I’m 100 percent behind it,” DeVico said.
Members of the public praised the committee’s actions.
Resident Ed Dillio liked the idea of having someone from each district but pointed out that some districts include a lot more people than others. He suggested using the newspapers to reach out to the public.
“I really want this to be a fair thing. You know, I’m a Republican. I’m not in this to get more Republicans. It could possibly work out that if you had a five-member committee you could have four Democrats and one Republican. That’s not what we’re after,” he said. “We’re after a larger governing body to govern a community that has become larger.”
It will be about a year before residents could reasonably expect a recommendation, Corrado said.
Middle Township has had the same form of government since its incorporation in 1798.