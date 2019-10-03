On Sept. 27, Woodland Village in Clermont partnered with Shore Medical Center, MFit Gym, and other local professionals from the area for the first annual Wellness Day in the Woodland Village.
This event featured the Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Digital Mammography bus from AMI (free regardless of insurance coverage), free demo classes from a local gym, and free informative presentations on a variety of current and socially relevant topics.
The Woodland Village is a unique shopping destination composed of 17 unique stores/cottages sitting on five acres of well-kept garden landscape. The shoppes are located at at 1943 North Route 9, Clermont (Cape May Court House). For more information, visit GardenGreenhouse.net/Woodland-Village.
