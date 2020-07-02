WILDWOOD — The Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority and the city of Wildwood have announced the cancelation of July Fourth fireworks in the interest of public safety.
Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron and Commissioners Steve Mikulski and Krista Fitzsimons are making the call in an effort to discourage large gatherings on what is traditionally the busiest holiday of the year which also happens to fall on the busiest day of the week: Saturday.
“Wildwood is ready, willing and able to produce a spectacular fireworks show,” Byron said. “However, as we’ve seen with the delay of opening indoor dining this week, the public is not adequately following COVID-19 public safety rules such as social distancing. We can’t take a chance that Wildwood sees a spike in cases and shuts down our businesses who have already suffered immensely due to closures.”
“Even though we moved the location to the widest part of the Wildwoods, we expect large crowds to gather in and around Rio Grande Avenue for the display,” said Mikulski, commissioner of public safety. “We cannot take the chance that the public will be unable to practice social distancing due to crowds.”
Fitzsimons said, “We are hopeful that the city, GWTIDA and SID (Boardwalk Special Improvement District) can come to some resolution for the Friday Night Fireworks that the city and visitors have come to know and love since 1995. We expect a decision on that in the near future.”
