WILDWOOD CREST — The borough has been issued an excellent Aa3 rating by Moody’s Investor Service in its most recent report of the borough’s finances, with respect to general refunding bonds and general bonds for 2019.
“This rating is a reflection of the borough commissioners’ commitment to conservative budgeting, as well as their efforts to maintain a strong fund balance, which are two important factors considered by the rating agencies,” said Wildwood Crest Chief Financial Officer Francine Springer. “Due to the borough’s excellent Aa3 rating, the recent refunding issue for the GO Bond of 2009 and 2006 USDA loans yielded a low interest rate, which will result in a substantial savings to Wildwood Crest taxpayers.”
In the report issued Aug. 28, Moody’s rated Wildwood Crest’s financial position as strong, with a moderately-sized tax base and solid resident wealth and income.
“We appreciate the work done in this matter by all borough staff, who have continued to remain vigilant with respect to sound financial practices,” Mayor Don Cabrera said. “We especially commend the borough CFO, the borough commissioners and the entire staff of the borough’s Finance Department for their excellent management of the borough’s finances and their leadership and guidance in all of the borough’s financial matters.”
Moody’s Investors Service is the bond credit rating of Moody’s Corp. It provides worldwide financial research on bonds issued by commercial and government entities. Moody’s is considered one of the Big Three credit rating agencies along with Standard & Poor’s and Fitch Group.
For more information, call 609-522-5176.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.