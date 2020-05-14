WILDWOOD CREST — Wildwood Crest has announced that its borough hall and its trash and recycling center will reopen to the public on Monday, May 11.
Those facilities had been closed since mid March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Visitors to borough hall and the trash and recycling center will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing measures by remaining six feet apart from other visitors and borough staff. There will be a limit of one visitor per floor at a time to borough hall. There will be a limit of one visitor at a time to the trash and recycling center.
Wildwood Crest Borough Hall, located at 6101 Pacific Ave., will be open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
The Wildwood Crest Trash and Recycling Center, located along Bayview Drive between Newark and Jefferson avenues, will be open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Those using the trash and recycling center must have a borough-issued trash and recycling center tag. Tags from 2019 are still valid. New tags will be available in the coming weeks.
For further information, contact Wildwood Crest Borough Hall at 609-522-5176 or the Wildwood Crest Department of Public Works at 609-522-7446.
