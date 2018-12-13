Wildwood Crest woman, Court House teen win N.J. Monthly contest

FAIRIELD — Diane LaPreta, of Wildwood Crest, has won the grand prize in the New Jersey Monthly Cover Photo Contest, according to an announcement from Unique Photo, a cosponsor of the contest.
LaPreta's photo, "Moon Over Mariner’s Landing," is featured on the cover of the magazine’s December issue.
Twelve-year-old Cape May Court House resident Justin Walker won first place in the statewide contest’s Student Category with his nature photograph, "Roosting Monarchs."
“My favorite things to photograph are the moon, the boardwalk and rides, and silhouettes,” LaPetra said.
Entering the special category, she used Photoshop to painstakingly combine her telephoto shot of the full moon with silhouettes she took of the rides at Mariner’s Landing.
“I enjoy being able to create something you wish you could see, but doesn’t exist.”
In addition to seeing her photo on the magazine cover, LaPreta won photography equipment provided by Unique Photo of Fairfield and Hoboken.
Walker "was looking to take sunset pictures" when he came across monarch butterflies on a stand of goldenrod.
“I like that they’re all together, and the sun is lighting up their color,” Walker said.
Walker a lens provided by Unique Photo. Walker’s photo also received a full-page spread in New Jersey Monthly.
“There were hundreds of amazing photos submitted for our contest,” said Unique Photo President Alexander Sweetwood, “but these photos stood out.”
Six hundred thirty-one photos in all were submitted and judged based on originality, technical excellence, composition, artistic merit and subject relevance to life in New Jersey.
For more information, see UniquePhoto.com or call 973-377-2007.