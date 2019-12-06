WOODBINE — The borough has applied to receive 250 seedling trees under the New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign for a seventh consecutive year to again provide an opportunity to enhance this tree-lined community, Mayor William Pikolycky said.
Storms such as Hurricane Sandy left many New Jersey communities with lost or damaged trees. In addition, the state now has several invasive insects and diseases that are killing New Jersey trees. In recognition of trees lost through Sandy and disasters, the state works with the Arbor Day Foundation to help residents replant those missing trees through the New Jersey Tree Recovery Program.
The goal of the Tree Recovery Campaign was to distribute more than 500,000 tree seedlings to New Jersey residents over the course of five years, and is now in its seventh year.
When properly planted and maintained, trees can be assets to a community. They improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood or business district, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants and provide wildlife habitat, among many other benefits.
Any municipality wishing to participate can receive up to 1,000 tree seedlings to distribute to residents at no cost. For more information, see arborday.org/newjersey.
New this year, communities will need to collect some basic information on time spent and two interviews after the distribution to help support the campaign.
“We are looking forward to receiving further information in the spring on the species of trees that will be available. The projected distribution date for Woodbine residents will be in March, once we receive final details from the Forestry Department,” Pikolycky said. “The state has again selected Woodbine to be the place where the trees will be dropped off for the other municipalities’ Public Works Departments to pick-up to distribute at their local events. All sixteen municipalities in the county are eligible to apply and have received information from the New Jersey Forestry Department.”
