Woodbine announces holiday parade winners

WOODBINE — Mayor William Pikolycky congratulates the trophy winners from Woodbine’s Dec. 7 annual holiday parade and thanks all of the participants, organizers, and all others who made the parade possible.
Following the lighting of the tree by Santa and Council President Eduardo “Chino” Ortiz, the gazebo lights, and the whole park-like pavilion area, everyone, as they do every year, headed over to the firehouse for cookies, hot chocolate, a visit with Santa and awarding of the trophies.
The trophy winners:
Best Marching Unit: First place, Woodbine Elementary School Marching Band; second place, Boy Scout Troop 77
Best Appearing Fire Company: First place, Leesburg Volunteer Fire Department; second place: Dennis Township Fire Department
Best Appearing Rescue: First place, Belleplain Ambulance Corps.
“I was sorry to have had to miss this year’s parade, and thank Council President Ortiz for standing in for me,” Pikolycky said.