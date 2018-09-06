The Borough of Woodbine has applied to the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs Small Cities Public Facilities Program for a grant that would fund the construction and reconstruction of sidewalks to be accessible, according to a press release.
The grant, which amounts to $400,000, would go towards the modification of sidewalks and curb ramps in the downtown area, which is the most densely populated section of the borough, to meet the Americans with Disabilities Act standards of construction, acco
The goal of the project is to ensure the safety of pedestrians, especially those with disabilities.