Woodbine applies for funding to support Phase 3 of Food Distribution Center renovations

WOODBINE — The borough has applied to the U.S. Department of Agricultural Rural Development Community Facilities Program for funding of $38,000 for Phase 3 of the Woodbine Food Distribution Center renovations, Mayor William Pikolycky announced.
This phase would include additional facility upgrades and equipment purchases for the first floor of the Public Safety Building, including HVAC upgrades and handicapped-accessibility improvements.
The USDA previously awarded the borough funding of about $75,000 for facility improvements to this building under Phases 1 and 2 of these renovations, which included other upgrades and improvements to the first floor, and which were designed to provide better accessibility and to better facilitate the building’s use as a food pantry.
The food distribution activities are managed by the First Baptist Church of Woodbine, which provides non-perishable food products to those in need in the community. The food is provided in partnership with the Community FoodBank of New Jersey — an organization dedicated to fighting hunger and poverty in New Jersey by assisting those in need with the basic human essentials people need to survive.
“This is Phase 3 of three phases,” Pikolycky said. “Funding for this third phase application will complete our upgrades to this facility, which also serves as our Public Safety Building.”