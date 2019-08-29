WOODBINE — The borough has made application to the New Jersey Department of Transportation Local Aid Improvement Fund for funding in the amount of $615,000 to complete the final phase of its ongoing streetscape initiative, Mayor William Pikolycky announced.

With the completion of the previous streetscape phases, what remains to be addressed are the blocks of Adams Avenue between DeHirsch and Franklin and Franklin between Adams and Washington.

The vacant borough-owned lot at Franklin and Adams is the proposed site of a pedestrian and bicycle-oriented “rest stop” to serve the Town Center and tie in with the borough's extensive bikeway system.

In addition, the borough proposes to make streetscape improvements along Adams, Franklin and the median island on DeHirsch that will complement the new trailhead as well as the existing streetscape improvements.

“If awarded by the Department of Transportation, this application will complete the overall infrastructure for this streetscape program that has spanned over 15 years of work and bring our Town Center into a full realization of the accessible aesthetics that has long been the concept for which we were striving,” Pikolycky said.

