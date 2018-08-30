WOODBINE — Mayor William Pikolycky announced the borough has made application to the state Department of Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program for funding in the amount of $615,002 to complete the final phase of its ongoing streetscape initiative.
With the completion of the previous streetscape phases, what remains to be addressed is the blocks of Adams Avenue between DeHirsch and Franklin and Franklin between Adams and Washington.
The vacant borough-owned lot at intersection of Franklin and Adams is the proposed site of a pedestrian and bicycle-oriented “rest stop” to serve the town center and tie in with the borough's extensive bikeway system.
“This would complete our streetscape program, which has been fifteen years in the making,” said Pikolycky. “If approved, this will bring our town center into a full realization of the accessible aesthetics that has long been the concept for which we were striving.”