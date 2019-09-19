WOODBINE — The borough has applied to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Community Facilities Program for funding in the amount of $33,200 for purchase of an incident command vehicle for the Woodbine Volunteer Fire Department, Mayor William Pikolycky said.
The vehicle will be a crew cab pickup with which the fire department will be better able to respond for initial assessment of emergencies, coordination of multiple responders and agencies, and communication between all involved.
Incident command is a standardized system for the command, control and coordination of emergency response, providing a clear, common blueprint and guidelines that foster the effectiveness of responders from multiple agencies.
While the fire department serves a first-due area of about 8 square miles with a population of 2,472, mutual aid commitments expand this service area to more than 85 square miles and 15,125 residents.
The fire department protects a significant amount of critical infrastructure within its primary response area, including the Woodbine Municipal Airport and the Woodbine Developmental Center. Its mutual aid area extends into Belleplain State Forest.
“We ask our firefighters every day to put themselves at risk protecting our communities. This vehicle will enable the fire department to better keep pace with the myriad emergent situations that are possible given the diverse complexity of their response area,” Pikolycky said.
