WOODBINE — New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Catherine McCabe has announced the borough has been awarded a $7,686.38 New Jersey Clean Communities grant from the DEP, Mayor William Pikolycky said.
Woodbine has received approximately $100,000 from this program over the past two decades that it has been implemented.
As established by law, the nonprofit New Jersey Clean Communities oversees the reporting requirements for the program. The grants are funded by a legislated user-fee on manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors that produce litter-generating products. Disbursements to municipalities are based on the number of housing units and miles of municipally owned roadways within each municipality.
Litter comes from pedestrians, motorists, overflowing household garbage, construction sites and uncovered trucks, and is often blown by the wind until it is trapped somewhere, such as along a fence or in a ditch or gully. People tend to litter when an area is already littered, and when they do not feel a sense of ownership or community pride. In addition to being unsightly, litter is unhealthy and may create a negative public image.
“These funds will enable Woodbine to continue to upgrade and replace our necessary recycling equipment, especially along the trails in our new educational EcoPark,” Pikolycky said.
