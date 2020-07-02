WOODBINE — The Borough Council, at its June 18 meeting, awarded a contract in the amount of $393,745 to South State Inc. for Taxiway B Rehabilitation–Construction, Phase I, at the municipal airport, Mayor William Pikolycky said.
Taxiway B has not been rehabilitated since the 1980s and the pavement has exceeded its life expectancy. Due to the condition of the existing taxiway, in which severe major cracks have been observed, a full mill and overlay of the pavement will be constructed. This phase of the project proposes to rehabilitate approximately 910 x 42 feet of Taxiway B which is parallel to Runway 13-31. The scope of work includes the construction to repair cracks, reconstructing portions of the taxiway that have failed, mill the top surface course and provide an overlay of the taxiway with bituminous pavement and with the incorporation of markings. This is the first of three phases of construction that will follow in the coming years.
Funding was received from the Federal Aviation Administration for this project.
“This rehabilitation work is one of the ongoing projects to provide a safer environment for the flying community as we continue to address the future of Woodbine Municipal Airport,” noted Mayor Pikolycky. “This comes at a good time since we are experiencing new private sector interest and investment in our airport with the borough benefiting economically from it.”
