Woodbine council holdsholds swearing-in ceremonies

WOODBINE — Woodbine held its 2019 swearing-in ceremonies during the scheduled council meeting Thursday, Jan. 3, Mayor William Pikolycky said.
Pikolycky was sworn in for his eighth term as mayor by Cape May County Freeholder E. Marie Hayes.
Also sworn in by Freeholder Hayes were Councilman Michael Benson for his fourth term and Councilman Joseph E. Johnson III for his second term.
Councilman Johnson’s son, Joseph E. Johnson IV led a stirring a cappella rendition of “God Bless America.”
The mayor gave his annual State of the Borough address following the swearing-in ceremonies.
"I especially thank my good friend and ally Freeholder Hayes for swearing us in and through her extend my appreciation to all the County Board for Chosen Freeholders for their support of Woodbine’s endeavours throughout the decades of my administration. I look forward to working with them during my latest term," Pikolycky said. "And I thank everyone who came out for this ceremony, including local organizations, especially the Woodbine American Legion Post."