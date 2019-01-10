Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Woodbine council holdsholds swearing-in ceremonies

WOODBINE — Woodbine held its 2019 swearing-in ceremonies during the scheduled council meeting Thursday, Jan. 3, Mayor William Pikolycky said.

Pikolycky was sworn in for his eighth term as mayor by Cape May County Freeholder E. Marie Hayes.

Also sworn in by Freeholder Hayes were Councilman Michael Benson for his fourth term and Councilman Joseph E. Johnson III for his second term.

Councilman Johnson’s son, Joseph E. Johnson IV led a stirring a cappella rendition of “God Bless America.”

The mayor gave his annual State of the Borough address following the swearing-in ceremonies.

"I especially thank my good friend and ally Freeholder Hayes for swearing us in and through her extend my appreciation to all the County Board for Chosen Freeholders for their support of Woodbine’s endeavours throughout the decades of my administration. I look forward to working with them during my latest term," Pikolycky said. "And I thank everyone who came out for this ceremony, including local organizations, especially the Woodbine American Legion Post."

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.