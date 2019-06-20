Woodbine — Mayor William Pikolycky is pleased to congratulate the 2019 elementary and high school graduates from the Borough of Woodbine.
Graduating Woodbine Elementary School on June 10 were:
Tyrone Joseph Bard, Jada Rae Elston, Antonette Tatiyanna Gibson, Jada LeRoy Foods, Abian Lopez-Marin, Samuel Stevens Maldonado Feliciano, Yamila Aileen Moran, Nyasia Imani Ariel Price, Kylie Annastasia Rose, Brooklyn Lee Thomas and Magaly Eleny Tohom-Dominguez.
Awards during the graduation ceremony went to:
Woodbine Borough Student Government from Mayor Pikolycky and Borough Council – Most Interested in Social Studies – Jada Elston
Philip DeSantis School Involvement – Magaly Tohom-Dominguez
Cape May County Chief School Administrators Award – Highest GPA – Jada Elston & Magaly Tohom-Dominguez
Woodbine Volunteer Fire Company Award – Highest Science Average-Jada Elston
Knight of Columbus – Excellence in Education – Highest Average-Jada Elston & Abian Lopez
John and Mary Horne – for hardest working and most improved-Abian Lopez
AARP Award – Most Improved - Antonette Gibson
Elmer & Rose Hankerson Memorial Scholarship- Jada Fooks
Carolyn Moffit Memorial Award (perseverance) - Kylie Rose
Congratulations also to Woodbine graduates attending other schools:
From Bishop McHugh Regional: Avierre Crawley, Zariah Walker
Holy Spirit High School: Zhyana Young
From Cape May County Technical High School: Carlos Camacho; Taronjanee Jones; Lorin Perednas; Julia Rose Sittineri
From Middle Township High School: Carlos R. Camacho; Gabriella M.Caraballo; Sebasstion E.Cortes-Lopez; Jerry J. Evans; Richard J Evans; Jaylin Garcia; Arcolia E.Holton; Kevan Johnson; Victoria London; Timothy Price; Orlando Ramos; Dashaun J.Schaffer; Ky'elle Williams.
“Congratulations and best wishes for a good summer to all 2019 graduating Woodbine residents, including those completing programs in higher education,” Mayor Pikolycky said.