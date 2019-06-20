Woodbine — Mayor William Pikolycky is pleased to congratulate the 2019 elementary and high school graduates from the Borough of Woodbine.

Graduating Woodbine Elementary School on June 10 were:

Tyrone Joseph Bard, Jada Rae Elston, Antonette Tatiyanna Gibson, Jada LeRoy Foods, Abian Lopez-Marin, Samuel Stevens Maldonado Feliciano, Yamila Aileen Moran, Nyasia Imani Ariel Price, Kylie Annastasia Rose, Brooklyn Lee Thomas and Magaly Eleny Tohom-Dominguez.

Awards during the graduation ceremony went to:

Woodbine Borough Student Government from Mayor Pikolycky and Borough Council – Most Interested in Social Studies – Jada Elston

Philip DeSantis School Involvement – Magaly Tohom-Dominguez

Cape May County Chief School Administrators Award – Highest GPA – Jada Elston & Magaly Tohom-Dominguez

Woodbine Volunteer Fire Company Award – Highest Science Average-Jada Elston

Knight of Columbus – Excellence in Education – Highest Average-Jada Elston & Abian Lopez

John and Mary Horne – for hardest working and most improved-Abian Lopez

AARP Award – Most Improved - Antonette Gibson

Elmer & Rose Hankerson Memorial Scholarship- Jada Fooks

Carolyn Moffit Memorial Award (perseverance) - Kylie Rose

Congratulations also to Woodbine graduates attending other schools:

From Bishop McHugh Regional: Avierre Crawley, Zariah Walker

Holy Spirit High School: Zhyana Young

From Cape May County Technical High School: Carlos Camacho; Taronjanee Jones; Lorin Perednas; Julia Rose Sittineri

From Middle Township High School: Carlos R. Camacho; Gabriella M.Caraballo; Sebasstion E.Cortes-Lopez; Jerry J. Evans; Richard J Evans; Jaylin Garcia; Arcolia E.Holton; Kevan Johnson; Victoria London; Timothy Price; Orlando Ramos; Dashaun J.Schaffer; Ky'elle Williams.

“Congratulations and best wishes for a good summer to all 2019 graduating Woodbine residents, including those completing programs in higher education,” Mayor Pikolycky said.

