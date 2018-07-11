WOODBINE — The borough's Sustainable Jersey Green Team and the Greater Woodbine Chamber of Commerce will host a Community Paper Shredding Day on July 26.

ProShred Security will have a mobile shredding truck in the Borough Hall parking lot at 501 Washington Ave. from 1 to 4 p.m. Residents can bring personal and professional documents to be shredded on site.

All shredded documents will be recycled. No need to remove paperclips, staples, hanging file folders, etc. No three-ring binders or other metal objects, and no plastic.

For more information, call Councilman Dave Bennett at 609-412-3607.

