WOODBINE — The borough held its 2020 swearing-in and reorganization during the scheduled council meeting 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Woodbine Municipal Building, Mayor William Pikolycky said.
Councilman Eduardo Ortiz was sworn in for his ninth term by state Sen. Michael Testa.
Councilwoman Mary Helen Perez was sworn in for her fourth term by Woodbine Solicitor Richard Tonetta.
In his remarks, Testa pledged his continued support for Woodbine’s initiatives and congratulated the mayor and council on their achievements.
The mayor gave his annual State of the Borough address following the swearing-in ceremonies.
“I thank Sen. Testa for agreeing to participate in Woodbine’s one hundred and eighteenth annual reorganization and look forward to working with him and his team as we continue our progress,” Pikolycky said. “He’s been warned to expect requests for support for our numerous upcoming initiatives as this new decade begins.”
