Woodbine holiday parade set for Dec. 7

WOODBINE — Mayor William Pikolycky invites local residents and neighboring municipalities throughout Cape May County to join Woodbine in celebrating the upcoming holiday season Friday, Dec. 7, when the Borough hosts its annual holiday parade, sponsored by the Woodbine Volunteer Fire Company.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. and line up will start at 5 p.m. on Bryant Street east of Washington Avenue.

The parade route will be the same as on previous years, from Bryant south on Washington to Clay Street, east on Clay to Heilprin Avenue, and north on Heilprin to DeHirsch Avenue to the firehouse.

As is the local tradition, Santa and the mayor will partner to light the Christmas tree on the bikepath. The evening then concludes at the firehouse where refreshments will be served and trophies awarded. Santa will be there to visit with the children.

“It’s been a tradition working with the Borough’s Fire Department to bring this event to start off the holiday season,” Pikolycky said. "And I also want to remind people of the annual holiday program, 'Decorating with Natural Materials,' presented by Joe Alvarez at Woodbine’s branch of the county library from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15."

