WOODBINE — The borough was honored at the annual Sustainable Jersey Awards Luncheon at the November 2019 New Jersey League of Municipalities Conference, Mayor William Pikolycky announced.
Woodbine has been certified, with a total of 160 points, as a Sustainable Jersey Bronze community, a certification that continues until Dec. 31, 2021.
The borough has met the rigorous requirements to achieve Sustainable Jersey certification and is one of 64 towns that have attained certification in 2018. Sustainable Jersey's participating communities represent over half the state's municipalities and nearly 89 percent of its population.
Municipalities that earn this certification are considered by their peers, state government, experts and civic organizations in New Jersey to be among the leading communities in the state.
Woodbine was first certified by Sustainable Jersey in 2009.
To become Sustainable Jersey certified, Woodbine submitted documentation to show it had completed a balance of the required sustainability actions, meeting a minimum of 150 action points. In addition to reaching 150 points, each certified community had to create a green team and select at least 2 out of 12 priority action options.
“I wish to congratulate our Green Team who are an important part of this certification and to thank Councilman (Dave) Bennett, chair of our Green Team, for joining me at this celebration. I also thank our borough Clerk Lisa Garrison (who) spearheaded the creation and submission of Woodbine's application for recertification,” Pikolycky said. “Gaining recertification further places the borough in a very stronge position in its competition for future grant funding and other such opportunities.”
