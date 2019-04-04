Woodbine hosts county tree drop for state tree program

WOODBINE — The borough’s always intrepid Green Team again went out amid the cold winds this year to distribute trees to local residents Saturday, March 23, the first of the town’s tree-related activities under the New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign.
Eight tree varieties were provided by the state. Fifty bald cypress and 25 each of white pine, swamp white oak, white oak cornelian cherry, Kousa dogwood, hackberry, and paw-paw, for a total of 225 trees, all found homes.
Green Team Chair and Councilman Dave Bennett reported 23 households signed in to receive trees. He added that several people, including Green Team members, have asked why these varieties. The species are chosen for each municipality by the state. The borough can only request the total number of trees.
Volunteers this year were Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Fisher, Monica Fanelli and Council Members Hector Cruz and Mary Helen Perez and Bennett.
“I thank Green Team members and volunteers who worked with Councilman Bennett and borough staff for another very successful tree-giveaway,” Mayor William Pikolycky said. As a tree-lined community, it has been great to be part of this annual event and to be the state dropoff/pickup site for other local municipalities.”
Woodbine again celebrated its special Arbor Day role in the county as it served for a sixth consecutive year as the Cape May County drop-off site for free tree seedlings to be distributed under the New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign to participating municipalities.
Bundles of trees were dropped off by Ed Russakow and John Fowler of the New Jersey Fire Service, who gave the State Forestry Services a hand by offloading the county’s trees and trucking them into Woodbine on Thursday, March 28, labeled as to their intended communities.
On Friday March 29, Public Works employees from several Cape May County municipalities (and one in Cumberland County) came into Woodbine to pick up their bundled trees. Dennis Township received 575, Downe Township 825, Middle township 450, Ocean City 825, Upper Township 275 and West Cape May 450, making the forestry people grateful to have Woodbine once again as their one-stop local drop-off site.
The goal of the Tree Recovery Campaign is to distribute 600,000 tree seedlings to New Jersey residents over the course of six years. It is a joint effort among Woodbine, the New Jersey Forest Service, New Jersey Soil Conservation Districts, Sustainable Jersey, the Arbor Day Foundation, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Canon and FedEx.
“As mayor, I want to thank NJ DEP, who administer this program and thus help to keep our community’s halo of green canopy,” Pikolycky said.